Perron notched two assists, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Perron helped out on third-period tallies by J.T. Compher (on the power play) and Shayne Gostisbehere. The pair of assists pushed Perron past the 20-assist mark. The 35-year-old winger is up to 34 points (14 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 81 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 58 appearances this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.