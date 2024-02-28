Perron registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Capitals.

Perron doubling up on the apples helped him reach the 30-point mark for the season, with the veteran's running total comprised of 12 goals and 18 assists. The Wings have shifted him down to the third line, but this is a team that has rattled off six straight wins and there's no sense in fixing what isn't broken.