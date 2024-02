Perron scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Perron is still generating offense at a strong rate, earning 12 points over 15 games since the start of January. The winger remains in a top-six role. He's at 11 goals, 26 points, 83 shots on net, 45 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 46 outings overall, but his recent play is a much more effective level for him to contribute in fantasy.