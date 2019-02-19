Blues' David Perron: Out again Tuesday

Perron (upper body) will not suit up in Tuesday's game against the visiting Maple Leafs, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't suited up in game action since Jan. 19 due to the upper-body injury. Robert Thomas has been solid filling in for Perron, racking up six points in his last six games. The Blues will continue to monitor the winger leading up to Thursday's game against Dallas.