Blues' David Perron: Out Sunday as well
Perron (upper body) will remain in the press box through at least Sunday's game against the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Perron looked to be an option for Sunday's rematch with the Predators, but the veteran winger will have to wait until at least Tuesday to take a crack at extending his pre-injury 13-game point streak. The Blues will likely roll with the same group of forwards Sunday that took down Nashville on Saturday.
