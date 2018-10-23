Blues' David Perron: Points in three straight games
Perron scored a goal and notched a helper in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.
Perron was benched during the second game of the season, but since then, he's been red-hot, as he now has five goals and four assists in the last six games. There were doubts Perron's 66 points in 70 games for the Golden Knights last season was a fluke, but he's showing the contrary thus far.
