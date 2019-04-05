Blues' David Perron: Power-play hero
Perron picked up a pair of power-play points Thursday, scoring both a goal and registering an assist on the man advantage in a 7-3 win over the Flyers.
Perron now has 46 points in 2018-19, 14 of which have come with St. Louis enjoying a man advantage. The veteran right winger now has four points in his last three games and seems to be heating up at the right time for the Blues as they head into the postseason.
