Blues' David Perron: Resents recent healthy scratch

Perron scored two goals in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Just 11 seconds after Ivan Barbashev tied the game, Perron snapped a wrister over Roberto Luongo's left shoulder. He added another goal by ricocheting a shot off a Panthers defenseman and into the net. This was an important showing for Perron after he was a healthy scratch in the previous game.

