Blues' David Perron: Scores GWG versus Sharks
Perron tallied the game-winning goal and had two shots Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Perron put the Blues on top 3-1 just over four minutes into the third period, a goal that stood as the game-winner. Perron has scored in back-to-back games while reaching the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 (six goals, eight assists). Long a productive winger, the 31-year-old is tracking toward the best season of his career with 18 goals and 44 points in 44 games.
More News
-
Blues' David Perron: Dream season continues•
-
Blues' David Perron: Still surging on power play•
-
Blues' David Perron: Records helper with man advantage•
-
Blues' David Perron: Big night helps smother Avalanche•
-
Blues' David Perron: Registers power-play assist•
-
Blues' David Perron: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.