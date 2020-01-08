Blues' David Perron: Scores GWG versus Sharks

Perron tallied the game-winning goal and had two shots Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Perron put the Blues on top 3-1 just over four minutes into the third period, a goal that stood as the game-winner. Perron has scored in back-to-back games while reaching the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 (six goals, eight assists). Long a productive winger, the 31-year-old is tracking toward the best season of his career with 18 goals and 44 points in 44 games.