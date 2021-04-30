Schwartz recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
Schwartz earned the secondary assist on Sammy Blais' opening tally at 3:14 of the first period. The 28-year-old Schwartz hasn't been as effective as usual this year. He's at 17 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 33 games.
