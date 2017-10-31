Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Collects two second-period points

Schwartz scored a goal and added an assist through 20:17 of ice time during Monday's 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

It's been a monster start for Schwartz, and he's now found the scoresheet in 11 of 13 games for eight goals and nine assists. The 25-year-old winger is locked into a top offensive role and has flashed high-end offensive upside in the past. At this stage of the game, it's not hyperbole to suggest the majority of what he's doing is sustainable, either.