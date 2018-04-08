Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Does his part in disappointing loss

Schwartz recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist Saturday, but the Blues' 5-2 road loss to the Avalanche bumped St. Louis from playoff contention.

An ankle injury prevented Schwartz from setting a new career high in points, though he still wound up with 24 goals and 35 assists (11 power-play points) through 62 games to finish as the team's most efficient generator of offense. He'll likely be discounted in fantasy drafts due to his trouble staying healthy, but Schwartz could provide a huge return on the investment if he manages to play out a full season for the first time in his career in 2018-19.