Schwartz scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Schwartz was credited with the goal for redirecting a deflection off David Perron's stick with less than seven seconds remaining in regulation. Schwartz has scored a goal in each of the last two games for his only points in five postseason outings. He's added 14 shots, nine hits and a minus-2 rating in that span.