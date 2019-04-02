Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Pots goal in win

Schwartz scored a goal in Monday's win over the Avalanche.

The Blues had an odd-man rush and Schwartz blitzed to the net where he received a pass from Oskar Sundqvist and sent it past Philipp Grubauer's shoulder. Schwartz is obviously having a down year with just 11 goals and 36 points, but he appears to be on the upswing with five goals and eight points over the last 11 contests.