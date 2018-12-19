Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Puts up two points

Schwartz scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.

Schwartz had a secondary assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's power-play score in the third period, and he added an empty-net goal of his own to clinch the win. The 26-year-old has a goal and four assists in four games since returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 11 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories