Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Puts up two points
Schwartz scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.
Schwartz had a secondary assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's power-play score in the third period, and he added an empty-net goal of his own to clinch the win. The 26-year-old has a goal and four assists in four games since returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 11 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...