Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers two assists
Schwartz posted his second multi-point game of the season with two assists in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 26-year-old has recorded both of his multiple-point games since Nov. 9. Since going through a little scoring drought at the beginning of November, Schwartz has a goal and five points with a plus-5 rating in the last four games. That makes up a majority of his scoring this season, as he has two goals and nine points in 15 games.
