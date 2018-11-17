Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers two assists

Schwartz posted his second multi-point game of the season with two assists in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 26-year-old has recorded both of his multiple-point games since Nov. 9. Since going through a little scoring drought at the beginning of November, Schwartz has a goal and five points with a plus-5 rating in the last four games. That makes up a majority of his scoring this season, as he has two goals and nine points in 15 games.