Schwartz posted an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Schwartz put up a solid effort across the board. His assist was the secondary helper on Vladimir Tarasenko's tally just 48 seconds into the game. Schwartz snapped his six-game point drought with the assist. For the year, the winger has 12 points, 46 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 outings.