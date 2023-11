Vrana posted three shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 15:20 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Vrana returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for two straight games. The 27-year-old was active on offense against the divisional foe, including a breakaway opportunity in the second period. He's skating on the third line and still handling power-play minutes, but he'll be tough to trust for fantasy purposes until he cements himself in the lineup.