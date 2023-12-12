Vrana was designated for waivers by the Blues on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Vrana has played in just four of St. Louis' last 10 contests and isn't expected to suit up against Detroit on Tuesday either. Given his pricey cap hit ($2.625 million), the team has opted to either bury his deal in the minors or hope somebody claims him off waivers. A Stanley Cup winner, Vrana does have 365 games of NHL experience in which he has racked up 110 goals and 99 assists. As such, Vrana could be an intriguing option for one of the league's other 31 teams.