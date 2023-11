Vrana scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Vrana snapped an eight-game goal drought with the second-period marker. The 27-year-old winger is up to two tallies, six points, 28 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 12 appearances. He's been an occasional healthy scratch, but it appears Vrana is holding a spot over Nikita Alexandrov for now, though it's not one that will lead to much fantasy relevance.