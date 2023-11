Vrana notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Vrana snapped a three-game point drought with the helper on Kevin Hayes' first goal of the contest. In that span, Vrana was also a healthy scratch twice. The 27-year-old winger is up to four points, 13 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through seven contests, but he hasn't secured his place in the Blues' lineup. When he plays, it's often been in a third-line role, so his fantasy appeal is also fairly low.