Bouwmeester notched two assists during Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 3 of their Western Conference Second Round series.

He recorded the primary helper on each of the Blues' two third-period goals, including Patrick Maroon's game-winner with 98 seconds left on the clock. Bouwmeester now has five points, all assists, in nine games so far this postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories