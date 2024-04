Hofer will defend the road net Saturday against San Jose, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer allowed three goals on 19 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Sharks last Saturday. He has a 13-12-0 record this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 27 appearances. San Jose has posted a mere 2.20 goals per contest this campaign.