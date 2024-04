Hofer is set to start at home Wednesday against the Blackhawks, per Lou Korac of NHL.com

Hofer has a 13-12-1 record, 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage in 28 appearances this season. He stopped 22 of 25 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose in his last start Saturday. Chicago ranks 32nd offensively with 2.18 goals per game, so this should be a very favorable matchup for Hofer.