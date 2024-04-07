Hofer allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.

Hofer found himself down 2-0 in the third frame but the Blues battled back to put the game into overtime. Unfortunately for Hofer, the Sharks scored on their only shot on net to put the game away and he ended the night with an .880 save percentage. The 23-year-old backup goalie has now lost back-to-back games and the Blues are falling farther behind in the playoff race. With only five games left on the season look for the Blues to start No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington for the remainder of the games unless they are officially eliminated from the postseason.