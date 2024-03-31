Hofer allowed three goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hofer didn't get much help from the Blues' offense, though he didn't do himself any favors after allowing three goals in the second period. The 23-year-old's three-game winning streak was snapped with the poor outing. Hofer drops to a 13-12-0 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Jordan Binnington will likely be between the pipes in Monday's home matchup versus the Oilers.