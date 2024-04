Hofer will guard the home net Sunday against the Kraken, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer is coming off a 5-2 win over Chicago in his last start. Overall, he's 14-12-1 with a .912 save percentage and 2.72 GAA this year. The 23-year-old Hofer will face a Seattle team averaging 2.63 goals per game in what's likely to be his final start of the season.