Hofer turned aside 30 of 31 shots in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

Hofer's only blemish was a goal scored by Mason McTavish midway through the second frame. The 23-year-old netminder improved to 4-2-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .914 save percentage in six games this season. Those are solid results, but No. 1 goaltender Jordan Binnington has excelled with a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 12 outings, so Binnington is expected to continue to get the majority of St. Louis' starts.