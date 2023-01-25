Binnington stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Binnington got off to a rough start, allowing three goals on 14 shots in the first period, and he surrendered a fourth marker just 1:10 into the second. Binnington was solid after that, but the Blues were never able to fully recover. The final Buffalo goal was scored on an empty net. Binnington is 18-16-3 with a 3.28 GAA and .891 save percentage in 37 contests in 2022-23. At least the 29-year-old performed better than he did Saturday versus Chicago, though that's a low bar seeing as Binnington surrendered four goals on seven shots in 23:59 of ice time before being pulled from that contest.