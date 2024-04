Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Carolina.

Binnington is currently just two wins shy of the 30-win threshold but has just three games remaining. With the Blues still clinging to the hope of securing a wild-card spot, the Blues will likely continue to rely heavily on the Ontario native. In his last six outings, Binnington has suffered just one regulation loss, posting a 4-1-1 record.