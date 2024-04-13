Binnington stopped 37 of 40 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final two goals coming into an empty net.

The loss eliminated St. Louis from the playoffs, a result made even tougher to swallow by the fact that the team twice took one-goal leads before Carolina took control in the third period. Binnington bounced back this season from a shaky 2022-23, posting a 2.88 GAA and .911 save percentage with a 28-21-4 record, but with 23-year-old Joel Hofer looking good as his backup, the Blues may attempt to move the veteran netminder's contract this offseason. Binnington has three years at a $6 million AAV left on his deal, with a partial no-trade clause.