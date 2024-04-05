Binnington stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

A win for the Blues would have put them just four points behind the Predators, but the loss means the gap is eight points. It was a tough loss to take for Binnington and the Blues, and one that makes their pursuit of a playoff spot look grim with just six games left on the schedule. He's allowed three or more goals four times over his last six outings despite going 3-2-1 in that span. Binnington is at 27-20-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 54 appearances. As long as the team still has a chance, Binnington is likely to see most of the starts, but Joel Hofer could get more looks once the Blues are mathematically eliminated.