Binnington will be stationed between the pipes in Anaheim on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has been fairly sturdy down the stretch; he's gone 7-4-1 with a .922 save percentage since the start of March. However, three of those losses have come in the last six games, including Thursday's loss to Florida. Binnington is 27-20-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 54 games this season.