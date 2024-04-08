Binnington allowed five goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

Binnington let three leads slip away in this game, but he made all three stops in the shootout to get the win anyway. He's won four of his last six outings, but he's allowed 20 goals in that span, so he's hardly inspiring much confidence. The 30-year-old is at 28-20-4 with a 2.88 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 55 appearances this season. The Blues' fate is out of their hands at this point, but Binnington figures to see most of the starts until they're officially out of the playoff race. The Blues return home to face the Blackhawks on Wednesday.