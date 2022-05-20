Binnington stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

The Blues' defense was sharper in this contest, and Binnington took care of most of the shots that got through. The only goal he allowed was a Gabriel Landeskog power-play tally on a rebound. This was Binnington's fourth win in five playoff shots, and he'll likely be back between the pipes as the series shifts to St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday.