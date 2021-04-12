Binnington was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's road game versus the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After a rough patch in March, Binnington has gotten back on track lately with a .953 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record over his last four appearances. The Blues have won their last two matchups against the Wild, allowing three total goals. Kevin Fiala (upper body) is a game-time call Monday, and with 14 goals under his belt, he'll make the Wild's offense and power play more threatening if he can play.