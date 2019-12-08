Binnington was chased from the net in the first period Saturday after allowing four goals on 11 shots. He played 12:57.

It was the first time Binnington had been pulled from a start in the NHL. The Leafs' offence was on fire early and the Blues were on the heels. It didn't help that Binnington seemed a bit nervous. He'll rebound, though -- this guy has gone from the minors to NHL elite in a calendar year.