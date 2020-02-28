Blues' Jordan Binnington: Light workload in OT win
Binnington made 15 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
Binnington was less than two minutes away from a loss when teammate Vince Dunn knotted the game at 2-2 with 1:44 left in regulation. St. Louis defensean Colton Parayko then scored in extra time, delivering Binnington his fifth consecutive win. Binnington, who has allowed more than two goals just once in his last six starts, is now a blistering 29-11-7 for the season with a 2.60 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage against Islanders•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins wild one•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking fourth straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stingy once again•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws road start•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Cruises to another shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.