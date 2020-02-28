Binnington made 15 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Binnington was less than two minutes away from a loss when teammate Vince Dunn knotted the game at 2-2 with 1:44 left in regulation. St. Louis defensean Colton Parayko then scored in extra time, delivering Binnington his fifth consecutive win. Binnington, who has allowed more than two goals just once in his last six starts, is now a blistering 29-11-7 for the season with a 2.60 GAA and .910 save percentage.