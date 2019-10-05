Binnington will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Many worried about Binnington regressing this year after his spectacular Stanley Cup run, but he didn't show any signs in the season opener, stopping 31 of 34 shots in the overtime loss to the Capitals. The Stars struggled offensively last year with just 2.55 goals per game, 28th in the league, but they added Joe Pavelski to an already strong top six. Binnington should get plenty of action as the Blues try to get back on their winning ways.