Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pegged for Saturday's tilt
Binnington will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Many worried about Binnington regressing this year after his spectacular Stanley Cup run, but he didn't show any signs in the season opener, stopping 31 of 34 shots in the overtime loss to the Capitals. The Stars struggled offensively last year with just 2.55 goals per game, 28th in the league, but they added Joe Pavelski to an already strong top six. Binnington should get plenty of action as the Blues try to get back on their winning ways.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hang on in OT•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Washington•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Re-signs with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.