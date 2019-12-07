Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to host Leafs
Binnington will be the home starter against Toronto on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington faces a Maple Leafs team that's dropped two straight after winning four of its first five games under coach Sheldon Keefe. In his past 13 starts, Binnington has gone 9-3-1 with a 2.13 GAA, .931 save percentage and one shutout.
