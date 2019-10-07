Binnington is expected to tend the road twine for Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has carried the confidence from last season's Stanley Cup run into this campaign, as he has steered away 58 of 63 shots -- a .921 save percentage -- through the first two games against the Capitals and the Stars. Monday's game will arguably present Binnington his toughest opponent yet. The Maple Leafs have scored at least four goals in each of their first three games, and their top six is as strong as any team's.