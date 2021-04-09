Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with Minnesota.
Binnington was fantastic in his last start Wednesday versus Vegas, stopping 50 of 51 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The 27-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 12th win of the season in a home matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 2.70 goals per game on the road this season, 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Makes 50 saves in win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Vegas•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Enters in relief of Husso•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Losing skid at five games•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Winless in four straight•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Patrolling crease Sunday•