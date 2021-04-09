Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with Minnesota.

Binnington was fantastic in his last start Wednesday versus Vegas, stopping 50 of 51 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The 27-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 12th win of the season in a home matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 2.70 goals per game on the road this season, 17th in the NHL.