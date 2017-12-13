Binnington was recalled from AHL Providence on Wednesday.

A fifth-year pro, Binnington has been putting together what has been his best campaign to date in 2017-18. After eight appearances, Binnington is 6-1-1 with a 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. Not much is known about when the franchise's No. 2 goalie Carter Hutton (lower body) will be back to action, though Binnington appears set to fulfill backup duties until that time.