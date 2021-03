Kyrou scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kyrou entered Saturday with just one assist in his last seven games. He broke that slump early by setting up Vince Dunn in the first period and scoring a goal of his own three minutes later. Kyrou added an insurance tally in the third period. The 22-year-old winger has had some ups and downs in 2020-21, but he's at 10 goals, 24 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 31 contests overall.