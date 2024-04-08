Kyrou notched three assists, including two on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

This was Kyrou's first multi-point effort in seven games. The 25-year-old helped out on the Blues' last three goals, and he also had the lone tally in the shootout to secure the win. The 25-year-old is up to 63 points (20 on the power play), 239 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 78 appearances this season. He's had a solid year, but he'll likely fall short of the 70-point mark for the first time in three campaigns.