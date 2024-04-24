Kyrou recorded 31 goals and 67 points -- 21 on the power play -- through 82 games during the 2023-24 season.

Kyrou made some strides in his defensive game, as he finished minus-12 after registering minus-38 last year, but he still has work to do in that area. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old got red-hot down the stretch with 10 goals over the final 13 games to finish his second straight 30-goal season. Last year, he scored 37 goals. Kyrou will be a staple in the Blues offense for years to come, making him a coveted fantasy asset.