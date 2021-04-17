Kyrou is a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kyrou was expected to be promoted from the fourth line to the third line for a crucial matchup against the Coyotes. Instead, he's a healthy scratch. The 22-year-old started the year hot with 20 points through the first 23 games, but he's fallen off lately with six points and 26 shots over the last 19 contests. Nathan Walker will take his place in the lineup. Kyrou's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Avalanche.