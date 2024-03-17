Kyrou tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Wild.

Kyrou opened the scoring in the second period, burying a feed from Jake Neighbours on the power play, before adding an assist on Brayden Schenn's goal in the third. Kyrou would also score the eventual winning tally in the shootout. The 25-year-old winger had gone scoreless in his four games coming into Saturday while recording just one point in his last seven contests. Kyrou now has 21 goals and 50 points through 67 games this year after topping 70 points in each of his previous two seasons.