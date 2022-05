Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Kyrou tallied at 5:45 of the second period to open the scoring. The Blues' line shuffling after Game 1 saw Kyrou promoted to the second line, though he remains on the second power-play unit. The 24-year-old has tallied in each of the last two games and has five goals, one assist and 22 shots on net through eight playoff contests overall.