The Blues recalled Kyrou from AHL San Antonio on Monday.

Kyrou had offseason knee surgery and spent the first month of the season on non-roster IR before being sent to minors to get back into shape. The 21-year-old has excelled in the AHL with nine goals and 15 points over 16 games. The Blues are expected to have five forwards on the shelf for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, so Kyrou figures to immediately draw into the lineup. Kyrou's expected to work in the top nine during this NHL stint.